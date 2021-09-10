Saúl Niguez is to be given every opportunity to win a permanent deal at Chelsea.

That’s according to a report from the Evening Standard, who say Thomas Tuchel wants to sign another midfielder next summer.

But the German is said to be keen to give Saúl a chance to win a permanent deal having signed for Chelsea on a season-long loan with the Blues having the option to make it permanent.

And that will be great news for the Spaniard, who joined Chelsea having fallen down the midfield pecking order at Atletico Madrid.

Saúl still has a long-term contract with Atleti, but it seems as though his future does lie elsewhere given the lack of opportunities that are likely to arise at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Though, it might prove just as difficult at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea have a settled midfield between Mate Kovacic, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

Breaking into that trio is going to prove some task for Saúl, but it will be music to his ears that there will be some sort of opportunity to win a permanent deal.

MORE: Rice has Chelsea shirt dangled in front of him

And in reality, with injuries likely to arise and plenty of competitions to compete in this season, Saúl should get minutes to impress his new club.

It’s a win-win situation for Chelsea, too, given they avoided paying out a huge fee for a new midfielder this summer, meanwhile, if Saúl doesn’t work out, they can simply part ways with the midfielder come next summer, or indeed sign him if he does do the trick.