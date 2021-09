The Argentina national team played their first home match as the reigning Copa America champions, which was the start of a historic night.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Bolivia in the first half and then followed that up by scoring a brace in the second, which would surpass Pelé as the all-time leading scorer in CONMEBOL with 78 goals.

Messi’s goal scoring didn’t stop there as the 34-year-old would wrap up the historic night by completing the hat-trick in front of the Argentine crowd.