In the first match for the Argentina national team in Buenos Aires since they won the Copa America, La Albicelste welcomed Bolivia for the final FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture this month. 

Following a turnover by Bolivia, Leandro Paredes would recover the ball and give it to Lionel Messi. The 34-year-old would get by a defender and fire a shot from just outside the box to beat the Bolivian goalkeeper and give Argentina the 1-0 lead to a home crowd that went crazy.