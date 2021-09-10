(Video) Lionel Messi scores second goal against Bolivia to become the leading goalscorer in CONMEBOL history

Lionel Messi has made history as the Argentina national team had their first home match since winning the Copa America. 

Messi provided a spectacular goal from outside the box in the first half to give Argentina the 1-0 lead. Then in the second, the 34-year-old made history, scoring his second goal in the match, but more importantly, he became the leading goal scorer in CONMEBOL history with 78 goals.

Messi surpasses the legendary figure Pelé to take over the number one spot in South American football history.

 

