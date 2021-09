Brazil continues to dominate in CONMEBOL’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, and Peru is the latest nation to feel inferior to their South American neighbor.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. generated a turnover by a Peruvian player, and the 29-year-old recovered the ball. Then, Neymar would dribble into the box where he would find Éverton Ribeiro.

The Flamengo midfielder would receive the pass from Neymar and put the ball in the back of the net for Brazil’s opening goal against Peru.