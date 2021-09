The Brazil national team continues to chug along in its FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. They’re flexing their talent on their South American opponents despite not having the Brazilians who play in the Premier League.

Neymar Jr. helped open the scoring for Brazil, generating a turnover and finding Éverton Ribeiro, who would put the ball away for the opening goal. In that first half, Neymar again appeared on the scoring sheet, where a blocked shot found the 29-year-old for a tap-in to make it 2-0.