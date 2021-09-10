Wayne Rooney has issued his verdict on former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese superstar’s return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s fairytale return was confirmed just ahead of the transfer deadline, joining on a cut-price deal ahead of his contract expiring next summer at Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar is now preparing to make his second debut for United this weekend, 12 years after he left for Real Madrid.

He returns as a veteran and having won all there is to win at Real Madrid, as well as a number of titles at Juventus.

And in that time, Ronaldo has developed into a very different player from the day he left United all those years ago, or at least that’s according to Rooney.

Rooney played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford and believes the Ronaldo that has returned to United is very different, but that the change in his game will help him play into his 40s.

“The last time he played here, he was more of a runner, a great dribbler, with pace and power,” Rooney told the Mirror.

“Whereas now, he’s a goalscorer. I think his game has adapted dramatically.”

He continued: “His ability is obviously one thing, but then he’s also looked after himself massively… he’s still in great condition. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s playing until he’s 40, like Ryan Giggs did, and still scoring goals.

“His team-mates will have to work a little harder. But if it’s anything like last time – towards the last two years of playing with him – the team allowed him to do that because he scores you goals, and goals win you games.”