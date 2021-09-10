Marcelo Bielsa expressed his thoughts on football in his usual purist manner as he discussed the drama around Brazil vs Argentina ahead of Leeds’ clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

Bielsa was straight to the point as he stressed that there are far too many matches in football in right now, adding that people in football – including himself – should all ‘earn less’ to make that happen.

The 66-year-old, who has done an exceptional jobs with Leeds since becoming manager in the summer of 2018, adding that the football ‘industry’ doesn’t ‘care’ if players are ‘injured’ from playing too much.

Bielsa then shared his love for the TV blackout in place in England, which bans 3pm fixtures from being televised, branding it ‘magnificent’ as it prioritises the game over commercial and business interests.

Bielsa is and always has been a true football purist, it’s clear that there needs to be some changes when it comes to the fixtures schedule, but with so many commercial partners in football it remains to be seen how the kind of change that he’s seeking can ever be made.

Leeds have endured a mixed start to the season so far, losing on the opening day against Manchester United before coming back to salvage draws against Everton and Burnley.