Chelsea forward’s Bayern Munich escape route could be blocked by wage demands

Bayern Munich are thought to be interested in signing Chelsea’s Timo Werner, but there is some suggestion that his wage demands could be a stumbling block.

Chelsea parted ways with £45m to get Werner from RB Leipzig last summer, as was reported by Sky Sports at the time the deal was completed.

With the German having netted 28 goals in 34 appearances the season prior to his departure, that looked like good value for money.

However, as has been covered in great detail already, Werner has struggled at Chelsea to date. Six goals in 37 Premier League appearances is a poor return.

There are two options on the table for Werner, either work on getting back to his best at Chelsea or leave in hope of staging a revival elsewhere.

As has been reported by Sport1, Bayern Munich are thought to be interested, but it remains to be seen at this point if that is a legitimate option.

A move to Bayern would give Werner the chance to play in the Bundesliga once again, and for the team which is almost certain to win it.

However, Sport1’s concern raised over Werner’s €15m-a-year wage packet cannot be ignored. That could be insurmountable for the Bavarian giants.

Werner was given a salary at Chelsea which reflected the player that they thought he could be for them – that’s not the player he is now.

The current version of Timo Werner is devoid of confidence and any real sort of composure in front of goal.

You could forgive Bayern if they were not prepared to smash their wage structure to bring in a player who may or may not be a success at the Allianz Arena.