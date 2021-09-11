Another Danish football star collapses on the pitch three months after Christian Eriksen’s Euro 2020 scare

A young Danish footballer collapsed during a game on Saturday and had to be rushed to hospital.

Wessam Abou Ali, 22, fell to the ground around the hour mark during a Danish second-division match between Vendyssel FF and Lyngby.

He was rushed to hospital after receiving emergency treatment on the field, while players formed a barrier around him to maintain his privacy during what was a distressing time.

His on-field treatment lasted around 10 minutes, after which the match was abandoned.

The incident was a scarily similar to the worrying scenes witnessed at Euro 2020 this summer where Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed during a game with Finland.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in that match three months ago but his life was saved by support staff on the field, before he was later fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator in hospital.

Next month, Eriksen is due for follow-up tests to determine whether it is safe to remove his ICD, or whether he must keep it permanently.