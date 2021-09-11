Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal “pushed hard” to sign attacker from Chelsea in the summer window

Arsenal “pushed hard” to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea prior to his eventual move to AS Roma, according to the ‘Here We Go‘ podcast.

Abraham, though he was evidently not to the taste of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, is one of the most promising young English centre-forwards.

The 23-year-old spent two seasons in the first-team at boyhood club Chelsea, finishing as the top scorer in all competitions both times. That’s hugely impressive.

As per the BBC, AS Roma forked out £34m to get Abraham through a door, thus securing themselves the centre-forward that Jose Mourinho desired – as well as dealing a blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed via his ‘Here We Go’ podcast that Arsenal “pushed hard” to get Abraham signed over the summer, but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

Romano claims that Arsenal were in the market for a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract with the Gunners is due to expire next summer, as is reported by Transfermarkt.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta and co, they were unable to land Abraham, with his arrival at AS Roma a major coup for the Italian contenders.