Arsenal may have their first Premier League points of the season but many Gooners still want Mikel Arteta’s head.

The Gunners ended their three-game run of top-flight defeats by beating Norwich City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a scrappy winner to pull Arsenal off the bottom of the table and the match stats suggest Arteta’s side were decent value for their victory.

Arsenal registered seven shots on target compared to Norwich’s one.

But a solitary 1-0 home win over strong relegation candidates barely papered over the cracks for many fans, who kept the #ArtetaOut bandwagon rolling on Twitter after the final whistle.

Great Win @Arsenal, Great to see our captain @Auba back amongst the goals but still #ArtetaOut. — BabiiBoy (@BabiiBoy1) September 11, 2021

#ArtetaOut a scrappy win and a fluke of a goal shouldn’t let him off against a team everyone puts to the knife. Another poor poor performance with little chances created. Just got to be thankful we’ve actually scored and won a game — Lee (@_LMS_99) September 11, 2021

One nil against, Norwich without their best midfielders and defender Cantwell,Gilmour,Kabak,Rashica. #ArtetaOut — M (@magikalrealiism) September 11, 2021

He says things but at the same time isn't really saying anything. Does anyone else get this vibe??? #ArtetaOut https://t.co/QKeBVXcBvP — XhakaTheWorst1 (@XhakaThe) September 11, 2021

Great Win @Arsenal, Great to see our captain @Auba back amongst the goals but still #ArtetaOut. — BabiiBoy (@BabiiBoy1) September 11, 2021

I'm happy for the win but I'm still firmly #ArtetaOut — UnrestrictedBurner (@UnrestrictedBu1) September 11, 2021

Great Win @Arsenal, Great to see our captain @Auba back amongst the goals but still #ArtetaOut. — BabiiBoy (@BabiiBoy1) September 11, 2021

Burnley and Spurs then we will decide till then it's Artetaout #ArtetaOut — Invincible (@Invincible1890) September 11, 2021

W for us, but I still say #ArtetaOut — PACMAN (@lito_pacino) September 11, 2021

So we should be happy because we are on 16th position? #ArtetaOut https://t.co/5daXjshzko — AnabDini (@Anababdi16) September 11, 2021

It is very plausible that Arteta could have been gone had Saturday’s scoreline been reversed, but as it is the Spaniard can prepare for another winnable fixture next weekend.

Arsenal go to Turf Moor to face Burnley in another Saturday 3pm kickoff, before their attention turns to the EFL Cup as they host AFC Wimbledon on September 22.