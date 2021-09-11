Arteta Out brigade still out in force on Twitter despite Arsenal ending losing streak vs Norwich

Arsenal may have their first Premier League points of the season but many Gooners still want Mikel Arteta’s head.

The Gunners ended their three-game run of top-flight defeats by beating Norwich City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a scrappy winner to pull Arsenal off the bottom of the table and the match stats suggest Arteta’s side were decent value for their victory.

Arsenal registered seven shots on target compared to Norwich’s one.

But a solitary 1-0 home win over strong relegation candidates barely papered over the cracks for many fans, who kept the #ArtetaOut bandwagon rolling on Twitter after the final whistle.

It is very plausible that Arteta could have been gone had Saturday’s scoreline been reversed, but as it is the Spaniard can prepare for another winnable fixture next weekend.

Arsenal go to Turf Moor to face Burnley in another Saturday 3pm kickoff, before their attention turns to the EFL Cup as they host AFC Wimbledon on September 22.

  1. Arteta is talking about his professional career, but he is no professional – he is a bl**y amateur. He is Pep Guardiolas assistant (Pep’s ass). Arsenal will lose atleast fifteen (15) matches this season and earn at the most 45 points – if not something radical happens (that is: #ArtetaOut!).

