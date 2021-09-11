Chelsea and Tottenham keeping tabs on promising 20-year-old Netherlands international

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has been scouted by Chelsea and Tottenham, among others, according to a report by 90min.

Timber is only 20-years-old, but has already made six appearances for the Dutch national team, having also been called up to compete in the Euro 2020 tournament over the summer.

After a disappointing few years for the Netherlands, they will now look to rebuild and return to their former glory, via the exciting crop of players that are beginning to break through.

Timber is one of those, with his performances for Ajax clearly having captured the attention of several of Europe’s biggest names.

According to 90min, Chelsea and Tottenham have both scouted Timber and are keeping tabs on his situation.

The report also notes Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig as other potential suitors.

Timber has four years remaining on his Ajax contract, as per Transfermarkt, which does provide Ajax with significant bargaining power, were the time to come to cash-in.

There is currently no suggestion that Chelsea, Spurs or anyone else has firmed up their interest with an official offer, with the transfer window having only closed last week.

It will be worth keeping an ear to the grapevine in order to see if this situation develops any further as we head towards January and eventually summer 2022.

