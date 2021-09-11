Chelsea prepared to offer struggling attacker in swap deal for Bayern Munich star

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer Timo Werner in exchange for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Werner may have been crowned European champion during his debut campaign as a Chelsea player, but on an individual level, the German was majorly disappointing.

The former RB Leipzig man does not have the necessary steel to lead Chelsea’s line, while also being incredibly wasteful in front of goal last term.

It is still early days for Werner in his Chelsea career, but there’s some suggestion that he might not be at the club much longer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea are prepared to hand Werner to Bayern Munich in exchange for former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Sane has had a difficult 18 months at the Allianz Area but is an undoubtedly talented player. Thomas Tuchel would likely back himself to get the most out of the 25-year-old.

While Bayern are thought to hold an interest in signing Werner, were Chelsea to be willing to sell, it remains to be seen exactly what their plans are for Sane.

The club made a significant investment into the player in order to prise him away from Man City. Throwing in the towel now would be an admission of conducting poor business.