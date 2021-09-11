Arsenal likely to be approached by Everton in January over transfer of frustrated Englishman

Everton will bid again for Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles when the January transfer window comes around, according to ESPN.

As is mentioned in the report, Maitland-Niles’ future became a hot topic at the tail end of the summer window, with the player having openly revealed his discontentment at his lack of game-time.

While many of Arsenal’s youthful and home-grown crop and thrived with the faith that Mikel Arteta has placed in them, Maitland-Niles is very much the exception to the rule.

At 24-years-old, the player needs to be playing regular first-team football, especially if he hopes to work his way back into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

As per ESPN, he could be provided with the opportunity to do so in January, with Everton thought to be prepared to revive their interest in the winter market.

The report notes that while Everton were previously exploring the idea of an initial loan with an option to buy, they will now look to capture Maitland-Niles permanently in January.

As is reported by Transfermarkt, his contract is due to expire in 2023. That gives Arsenal time to consider their options and proceed, but they ought to get a move on.

Maitland-Niles is at the stage of his contract where every month that ticks down devalues him even further. If Arsenal were to sell him, they’d ideally make a pretty penny out of it.

We will have to wait and see whether his situation at the Emirates changes dramatically in the coming months. If it doesn’t, it’s probably safe to say that he’ll be on his way.

