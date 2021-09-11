Pep Guardiola tells Man City star to eat more soup in order to reach Jamie Vardy’s level

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Ferran Torres eats more soup for dinner in order to close the gap with Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy.

There’s more than a few comparisons to be drawn between Torres and Vardy, with their erratic movement in the final third making it incredibly difficult for defenders to keep tabs on them.

Torres has started the season sensationally, having scored twice and provided an assist in his three Premier League appearances to date.

The Spaniard will now be looking to take things up a notch in order to reach a standard set by Premier League greats like Vardy himself.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has given his take on how Torres can progress to that level, suggesting during a rather bizarre press conference that he eats more soup at dinnertime.

We’re not entirely sure what Pep was trying to say here. Perhaps something’s been lost in translation, or maybe Vardy is a closet soup enthusiast.

Either way, it’s difficult to imagine how Torres can benefit from having soup for dinner – he really ought to be eating something more substantial.

If there was one area of the 21-year-old’s game that you could argue needs improvement it’d be his physical attributes.

Torres is very lightweight, with the Premier League notoriously physical. That’s not a problem that soup can rectify.

