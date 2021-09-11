Journalist claims Leeds United midfielder is nearing £100m market value after meteoric rise

Leeds United journalist Phil Hay has revealed his belief that Kalvin Phillips is a £100m player in the making.

Phillips has swiftly gone from earning acclaim for his excellent performances at Leeds in the Championship to being named England player of the year after starting in the Euro 2020 final.

His astronomical rise over the past 12-18 months has been an absolute joy to watch, with Phillips now completely indispensable for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Though nobody with any Leeds affiliation even wants to entertain the idea of selling Phillips, it is interesting to speculate how much the club could demand were one of the big boys to show interest.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Phil Hay Podcast, Hay revealed his belief that Phillips’ market value is now entering Jack Grealish territory:

“It was that thing of being one or two passes ahead of where you need to be.”

“How you read the game and how that’s going to go, and I feel like that’s coming through with Phillips, and he just seems to be improving constantly.”

“You’re now starting to think of him as a player whose value must be creeping up somewhere towards £100million.”

It’s hard to disagree with that. Phillips’ value to Leeds United is probably even more.

It suits Leeds to price the player that highly, because it’d warn any potential suitors that they are not going to let go of him without putting up a fight.