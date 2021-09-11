Leeds United remain keen on signing Huddersfield Town midfielder despite failed £13m pursuit

Leeds United remain interested in signing Lewis O’Brien from Huddersfield Town, according to Football Insider.

As is mentioned in the report, Leeds made a total of FOUR bids for O’Brien over the summer, the biggest of which is believed to be in the region of £13m.

Still, Huddersfield stood their ground and decided against cashing-in on the 22-year-old, with the The Terriers hoping to improve on their disappointing campaign last time around.

Leeds United failed to convince Huddersfield Town to sell Lewis O’Brien

It remains to be seen how long they will be capable of maintaining this firm stance, though. As Football Insider report, O’Brien is understood to be desperate to make the move to Elland Road.

It’s claimed that Leeds WILL try again for the midfielder, potentially as soon as the January transfer window.

Huddersfield are likely to be even more resistant over selling such a key player midseason, but money talks, with Leeds having enough at their disposal to get the deal done if they so wish.

