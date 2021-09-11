Liverpool explored possibility of signing Leeds United attacker over summer window

Liverpool explored the possibility of signing Patrick Bamford from Leeds United over the summer, according to information provided by Goal.

As Leeds were promoted to the Premier League after a lengthy spell away, there were question marks as to whether Patrick Bamford was good enough to keep them there.

However, with the former Chelsea forward having bagged 17 league goals in his debut campaign in the top tier with Leeds, Bamford has proven his doubters wrong.

His good performances at Elland Road also appear to be attracting new admirers, and not only Gareth Southgate, who included Bamford in his latest England squad.

According to Goal, Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Bamford, with Liverpool having looked into the idea of buying him from Leeds over the summer window that has just passed.

The move did not go any further, with Bamford and Leeds seemingly having no reason to prematurely end their relationship, even for him to secure a move to Anfield.

With Liverpool having failed to offload Divock Origi, it is not a great surprise that the club haven’t recruited a new centre-forward over the summer.

If Bamford continues his upward trend, though, and Liverpool are able to make space in the squad later down the line, this could be one to keep an eye on.