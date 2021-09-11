Liverpool identify Spain international as transfer target in hunt for midfield reinforcements

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is attracting interest from Liverpool, according to Fichajes.

Liverpool made only minor tweaks to the squad over the summer window, with the most notable transfer being an outgoing – Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Wijnaldum had been central to Jurgen Klopp’s plans for a number of seasons, but walked out the Anfield exit door without the Reds receiving a single penny in exchange.

Liverpool made the decision to head into the new campaign without signing a direct replacement. Returning loanee Harvey Elliott has seemingly taken his spot in the squad.

However, a report by Fichajes suggests that Klopp may still look to the market in the future in order to sign a midfielder, with Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino mentioned as a potential target.

MORE: Liverpool explored possibility of signing Leeds United attacker over summer window

The report notes that Klopp is an admirer of Merino, who has been identified as a player who would fit Liverpool’s system seamlessly. He won’t come cheap, though, as per Fichajes.

You think it likely that Liverpool would compile a list of potential targets to strengthen in each position, midfield included. Merino may well just be another name on that list.

If he is a legitimate target, though, and Liverpool have plans to make a move to sign him, they would be getting a very accomplished midfielder – and one with Premier League experience, too!