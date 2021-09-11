Manchester United fans are gathered outside Old Trafford in their masses as they eagerly await the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has returned to Man United, with the fanfare in the build-up to his second debut against Newcastle United like nothing we have seen before in the Premier League.

For Man United fans, having Ronaldo back means so much more than the team being stronger. The Portuguese superstar is every Red Devils fan’s hero.

As if you needed anymore evidence as to how excited Man United fans are at Ronaldo’s return, have a look at this snap of the outside of Old Trafford, two hours before kick-off.

Hundreds of #MUFC fans already waiting in the hope they can catch a glimpse of Ronaldo getting off the bus pic.twitter.com/6r64SiYpON — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 11, 2021

