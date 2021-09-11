(Photo) Manchester United fans gather outside Old Trafford en masse to catch glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United fans are gathered outside Old Trafford in their masses as they eagerly await the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has returned to Man United, with the fanfare in the build-up to his second debut against Newcastle United like nothing we have seen before in the Premier League.

For Man United fans, having Ronaldo back means so much more than the team being stronger. The Portuguese superstar is every Red Devils fan’s hero.

As if you needed anymore evidence as to how excited Man United fans are at Ronaldo’s return, have a look at this snap of the outside of Old Trafford, two hours before kick-off.

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Manchester United return this afternoon
Hundreds of Man United fans are waiting to catch merely a glimpse of Ronaldo walking off the team bus and into the stadium. You cannot fault their dedication.

Regardless of whether you love or hate Man United, you have to concede that having Ronaldo back in the Premier League will bring so many more eyes to English football.

The Premier League is already the biggest footballing spectacle on the planet. It now hosts arguably the most high-profile sportsman on the planet.

When Ronaldo walks out the tunnel at Old Trafford this afternoon, dreams are going to come true.

