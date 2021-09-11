Name of Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged rape victim flown over Old Trafford during footballer’s Man Utd homecoming

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name will be plastered across newspaper backpages after he scored twice on his Manchester United homecoming, but another name was on display directly above Old Trafford during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle.

In a stunt planned by feminist campaign group Level Up, a plane flew over the stadium delivering the message: “#BELIEVE KATHRYN MAYORGA”.

Ms Mayorga previously accused Ronaldo of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009, while the footballer vehemently denies the allegation.

In 2010, Mayorga was paid around £275,000 as part of an out of court non-disclosure settlement.

However, years later she claimed she signed the document while under duress and is now pursuing a civil lawsuit against Ronaldo.

Ronaldo did not seem to let the plane’s presence affect him as he delighted United fans with a dominant performance in his first Premier League game since 2009.

He netted in first-half stoppage time and then again on 62 minutes.

