Paul Pogba steals the stats show as Man Utd ace storms clear in Premier League rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo was unquestionably the main attraction as Manchester United thrashed Newcastle on Saturday.

Ronaldo kick-started his bid for the Premier League Golden Boot by netting twice in the 4-1 win at Old Trafford.

That brace saw Ronaldo move into joint-fifth place on the list of leading Premier League scorers this season, with only Michail Antonio (4), Bruno Fernandes (4), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (3), Mason Greenwood (3) ahead of him.

But while the returning Ronaldo will dominate the headlines, teammate Paul Pogba quietly reaffirmed his reputation as United’s creative king.

Pogba provided two assists in the second half, which saw him pull further clear in the Premier League’s assist rankings.

The Frenchman set up Bruno Fernandes in the 80th minute before teeing up Jesse Lingard in stoppage time to take his assists tally for the season to seven.

SEE ALSO:

Key stats exemplify Ronaldo evolution from winger to goal-machine

(Video) Ronaldo nutmegs keeper after fine Luke Shaw link-up

(Video) Goalkeeping howler gifts Ronaldo his 119th Man United goal

Pogba is now four assists clear of Antonio (3) and Gabriel Jesus (3) in the standings.

More impressively, Pogba is now already halfway to reaching the standard set by Harry Kane last season. Kane won the award for most assists with 14 in the 2020/21 campaign.

The record for most assists in one season is currently held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.