(Photo) Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson looks like a proud dad in crowd as Cristiano Ronaldo comes back with a bang

Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled a full house at Old Trafford and millions of Manchester United fans around the globe with his demolition of Newcastle on Saturday.

But there is one man whose approval means more to Ronaldo than most… and that man bloody loved it as well!

Legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was at the game and his face was quite the picture after Ronaldo scored his first goals for the club since leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

Ronaldo has previously spoken publicly of his love and admiration for Ferguson, who stood down as Red Devils boss in 2013. In a 2015 BBC documentary, Ronaldo referred to the Scot as a “football father”.

United have not won the Premier League title since Ferguson retired, but they currently sit top of the table following their big win over Newcastle.

If they go on to lift the trophy in May, this smile could well stretch even wider…

