Manchester United star increasingly likely to join Real Madrid in summer of 2022

Confidence is growing that Paul Pogba will become a Real Madrid player next summer, according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

Though the status quo has been restored at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there is the lingering disruption of Pogba’s future.

Pogba has been a key figure for Man United since returning from Juventus, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be at the club come the start of next campaign.

The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer of 2022, meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested club in just a few months time.

That ought to come as a real concern for Man United fans, with Mundo Deportivo having reported that Pogba to Real Madrid momentum is building.

The Spanish publication note that Los Blancos are keen to get the 28-year-old though the door next summer, with Pogba more and more open to the idea of it.

While Man United fans would be heartbroken if Pogba were to make the decision to move the Santiago Bernabeu, you could hardly blame him.

If Pogba were to swap the red of Man United for the white of Real Madrid, he’d be realising a childhood dream. The same can’t be said about Paris Saint-Germain…