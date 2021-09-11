Eden Hazard tasked with convincing Premier League star to join Real Madrid next summer

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping that Eden Hazard can convince the ideal successor to Casemiro to sign for the club, according to Don Balon.

Florentino Perez is always planning for the future, with the average age of Real Madrid’s acquisitions in recent seasons considerably lower than in the years prior.

Perez’s latest quest, or so claims the report by Don Balon, is to find a long-term successor for Casemiro, who has been a mainstay in the Real Madrid midfield for several years.

It’s believed that Leicester City’s FA Cup final hero Youri Tielemans is top of Perez’s wish-list, with the club president already having a cunning plan to get the deal done.

As per Don Balon, Perez will look to use Eden Hazard’s close relationship with the Foxes midfielder to convince Tielemans to push for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard is Belgium captain and has worked closely with Tielemans with the national team. Perez reportedly believes that will give Real Madrid a leg-up in pursuit of the player.

The report also mentions claims made by Fabrizio Romano that Manchester United and Barcelona are also keen on poaching Tielemans from Leicester.

If that is the case, perhaps Perez’s idea to be proactive and have Hazard working on this deal is not a bad one at all.