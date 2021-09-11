Report: David Luiz reaches verbal agreement with South American giant

Arsenal FC
Posted by

The soap opera involving Flamengo and defender David Luiz is close to a happy ending for those who support the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

TNT Sports Brazil has confirmed the news that there’s a verbal agreement with the 34-year-old defender, who accepted the contract from Flamengo, which would keep him with the South American giant until December 2022.

More Stories / Latest News
FIFA won’t sanction Premier League clubs for withholding players for September international break
‘Clearly a guy that we count on’ – Thomas Tuchel on star who could be a ‘good fit’ alongside Chelsea summer signing
‘We should all earn less’ – Passionate plea from Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on fixtures and the ‘magnificent’ 3pm blackout in England

David Luiz received offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and some European countries, like France and Turkey, but he was not encouraged by any of the proposals. The defender has been without a club since his contract with Arsenal FC expired in June.

After spending over a decade in European football, David Luiz returns to Brazil, where he will likely wrap up his football career. Nonetheless, suppose this is the last stop.

In that case, it’s a good club to pick as Flamengo hopes to win the Brasileirão for a third consecutive season and is currently in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.

More Stories David Luiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.