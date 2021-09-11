Report: David Luiz reaches verbal agreement with South American giant

The soap opera involving Flamengo and defender David Luiz is close to a happy ending for those who support the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

TNT Sports Brazil has confirmed the news that there’s a verbal agreement with the 34-year-old defender, who accepted the contract from Flamengo, which would keep him with the South American giant until December 2022.

David Luiz received offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and some European countries, like France and Turkey, but he was not encouraged by any of the proposals. The defender has been without a club since his contract with Arsenal FC expired in June.

After spending over a decade in European football, David Luiz returns to Brazil, where he will likely wrap up his football career. Nonetheless, suppose this is the last stop.

In that case, it’s a good club to pick as Flamengo hopes to win the Brasileirão for a third consecutive season and is currently in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.