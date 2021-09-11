(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo greeted with loud cheers from Manchester United fans after arriving at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped off the Manchester United team bus to loud cheers outside Old Trafford ahead of today’s battle with Newcastle United.

Ronaldo’s return to Man United was signed and sealed on Deadline Day. Of course, with it being the international break, the Red Devils faithful have been forced to wait to see the legendary number 7 in action.

That only added to the anticipation which has been building in the run-up to the fixture. It’s the most eagerly awaited Premier League game in recent memory, with that being solely down to one man.

That man, Cristiano Ronaldo, arrived at his old/new hunting ground Old Trafford and was greeted by loud cheers from the supporters that turned up early to catch a glimpse of their hero.

Ronaldo is clearly not allowing the fanfare and circus around his return to Man United affect his level of concentration. He looks focused and in the zone, as you’d expect him to.

If Man United fans were to play today’s game out in their head, it’d probably involve a Ronaldo hat-trick and comfortable win for their side, but Newcastle are stern opposition.

The last thing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will want to do is get dragged into the occasion. This is just any other game, just this time, you have Ronaldo leading the line.