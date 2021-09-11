Tottenham star ‘not expected’ to be fit in time to face Chelsea next week

Tottenham star Heung-min Son misses today’s clash with Crystal Palace – and may also be out for the Chelsea game next week.

Son is one of the best players in the Premier League, and has been for a number of years now.

His 17 goal and 10 assist haul last campaign was testament to that, with the South Korean looking to replicate, or even improve upon, those figures this season.

After two goals in his opening three league games, Son is off to a strong start, but that momentum appears to have been disrupted.

Tottenham have not included Son in their match day squad for today’s clash with Crystal Palace after the attacker picked up an injury on international duty.

Heung-min Son picked up an injury while playing for South Korea in the international break

According to London Evening Standard reporter Dan Kilpatrick, Spurs are not expecting to have him back available for their tussle with Chelsea next week, either.

A battle between Tottenham and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a huge occasion, so Son will be doing all he can to get back fit and available for it.

At the time of writing, though, things don’t look particularly positive – unless you’re a Chelsea fan, in which case you’ll probably be buzzing…

