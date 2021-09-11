Tottenham plot summer 2022 move for Ajax midfielder who has also been linked with Liverpool

Tottenham are interested in signing Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, according to Fichajes.

Spurs’ transfer strategy has been flipped on its head by the arrival of former Juventus mastermind Fabio Paratici.

Paratici is renowned for negotiating favourable deals for some of the biggest talents in the game, with the signings of Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero in particular a major coup for Tottenham.

As per Fichajes, the club are also looking to recruit another of the world’s most talented youngsters, Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The report notes that Tottenham will make their move to sign the 19-year-old either next summer, when he will have just one year left on his deal, or in 2023 when he would be available on a free.

If Ajax allow Gravenberch’s contract to run down in that manner, you can be certain that Tottenham will not be the only club in the running to sign him.

As a result, if the Netherlands international is a player who Spurs believe would add value to the squad Nuno currently has at his disposal, they ought to waste no time in getting to the negotiating table.

With Tottenham already having struck a deal to sign Pape Matar Sarr from Metz, the addition of Gravenberch would see them build one of the most exciting midfields in Europe.

Liverpool were also linked with the youngster over the summer in a report published by Goal. The Reds allowed Gini Wijnaldum to depart without signing a replacement.

If Jurgen Klopp’s men were successful in their efforts to tempt him to Anfield, they’d not only be strengthening their squad but also dealing a blow to Tottenham’s transfer plans.