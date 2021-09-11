(Video) Angry Wilfried Zaha gets handsy with Japhet Tanganga before Spurs man is sent off in furious London derby

Saturday’s London derby between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur was a dull affair for 45 minutes but it erupted into life in a furious second half.

Tensions threatened to boil over on 53 minutes when Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga pushed Wilfried Zaha to the ground to receive the most nailed-on yellow card of his fledgling career.

Tanganga was annoyed that Palace had not put the ball out of play because Lucas Moura was seemingly injured on the floor at the other end of the field.

But Zaha’s reaction to being shoved to the deck was even more angry. The pair flapped their hands at each other, before Jon Moss issued them both with cautions.

Tanganga was sent off five minutes later for a second bookable offence on Jordan Ayew.

Zaha had the last laugh as he later converted a penalty to help Palace towards their first win of the Premier League season.