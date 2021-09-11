(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo raises the roof at Old Trafford as volume is turned all the way up ahead of second coming

Old Trafford is an incredible footballing theatre but, as those who have been there multiple times can tell you, it is not the rowdiest of grounds.

It was on Saturday afternoon though as Manchester United fans raised the roof and made lots of noise for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was handed his second United debut from the start against Newcastle but he was sending fans into hysterics before the game had even kicked off.

The former Real Madrid man’s emergence from the tunnel ahead of the pre-match warm-up saw the volume rise to a level rarely experienced at Old Trafford.

Whichever Premier League team you support, it is kind of great to have this man back in England.