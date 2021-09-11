Cristiano Ronaldo is officially back in the Premier League.

The footballing icon made his first appearance for Manchester United in 4490 days on Saturday and all eyes were on the famous number 7.

What would his first touch of the match be like? Answer: A block to give Newcastle a throw-in.

Would he score from his first shot? Not quite.

Premier League isn’t ready for Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/5mTrAtAnnP — ASG (@ahadfoooty) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo found space at the back post early in the game and swung his left boot at the ball, which skewed wide while he spun to the floor dramatically.

He sound made amends though…

