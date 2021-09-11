(Video) Former Liverpool man Javier Manquillo puts Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming party on pause as Newcastle nail Man Utd with superb counter-attack

Old Trafford was rocking on Saturday with Manchester United fans on cloud nine after witnessing Cristiano Ronaldo mark his homecoming with a goal.

But the party was paused in the 56th minute by a brilliant team goal finished off by Newcastle defender Javier Manquillo.

Ronaldo had given Red Devils fans what they all wanted to see just before half time when he tapped home a sitter following a howler by Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman.

It was Ronaldo’s 119th goal for United but not one of his prettiest.

Newcastle’s equaliser on the other hand was a thing of counter-attacking beauty.

A sweeping move culminated in Allan Saint-Maximin feeding the overlapping Manquillo, who produced a fine finish which Ronaldo himself would have been proud of.

Le but de l’ancien marseillais Javier Manquillo à Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/Hfmx5dYZPY — Guillaume Dacquet (@GuilDcqt) September 11, 2021

It was only the second goal of Manquillo’s club career and it will have been made all the sweeter coming against Man United – the fierce rivals of his former club Liverpool.

Manquillo spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Liverpool, making 19 appearances for the Reds, including 10 Premier League starts.

Old Trafford fell silent after Manquillo’s smart finish but the party soon restarted when Ronaldo scored his second of the day to restore United’s lead six minutes later.