Manchester United fans flocked to Old Trafford on Saturday all wanting to see the same thing – Cristiano Ronaldo performing his famous ‘SIIIIU’ goal celebration.

His first attempt on goal did not live up to his high standards, but he granted those United fans’ wish just before half time against Newcastle.

Ronaldo’s goal was his gift to his adoring fans. But in truth it was gifted to him by Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who made a mess of dealing with a hopeful effort from Mason Greenwood.

Woodman spilled Greenwood’s low drive into the path of Ronaldo, who could not have missed if he wanted to.

The goal was Ronaldo’s 119th for United and a first since 2009.

