Odsonne Edouard has torn it up in Scotland over the past four seasons with Celtic but would he be able to mix it in the Premier League?

Crystal Palace’s summer signing answered that question emphatically in a devastating 10-minute debut against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.

The man who scored 88 times for Glasgow’s famous Green and Whites made a tiring Spurs backline – who had kept clean sheets in their first three Premier League games – look distinctly average.

He came on in the 84th minute when he replaced Christian Benteke. Within 27 seconds he had found the net.

IMPACT ? The dream debut for Odsonne Edouard who scores moments after entering the field of the play! ? pic.twitter.com/4KhhDgAw4D — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 11, 2021

The former PSG youngster was not done there though.

He bagged again in stoppage time to seal a 3-0 win over Spurs, who had played with 10 men since Japhet Tanganga’s sending off just before the hour mark.

Tottenham’s defenders were leggy as a result of them trying to chase the game while a man down.

But it is impossible not to be impressed with Edouard’s technique, composure and ruthless nature which helped him put them to the sword.