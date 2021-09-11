(Video) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wins penalty-box pinball jackpot as Arsenal pinch first Premier League goal

Arsenal scored their first Premier League goal of the season on Saturday after a remarkable session of pinball inside the Norwich City penalty area.

They all count, so they say. And considering how the Gunners have been playing, they will not care how their goals are scored.

Arsenal managed to strike both posts in the build-up, before the ball fell kindly for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who tapped home from David Nugent territory.

VAR checked for a possible offside, but the goal stood and the Arteta Out campaign was put on hold momentarily.

El gol de Aubameyang ?? pic.twitter.com/8duN66LJXr — Arsenal en español (@Arsenal_FC_es) September 11, 2021