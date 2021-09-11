(Video) Romelu Lukaku makes two Aston Villa players look silly as he scores first Stamford Bridge goal for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is a baller.

Belgium’s all-time leading goalscorer was ridiculously labelled as a limited striker with a poor first touch during his underwhelming spell at Manchester United. But the truth is that Lukaku’s technical ability is just as scary as his physical prowess.

Lukaku scored his first ever goal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. In doing so, he made two Aston Villa players look silly.

After timing his run perfectly to collect Mateo Kovacic’s through-pass, he sat defender Axel Tuanzebe on his backside with a superb turn.

The 28-year-old then finished with precision on his weaker right foot by drilling the ball through goalkeeper Jed Steer’s legs.