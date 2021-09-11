(Video) Romelu Lukaku masterclass shows his movement, first touch and finishing are world class as Chelsea thrash Aston Villa

Romelu Lukaku is the perfect all round centre forward.

He has got it all. He is strong in air. Fast running in behind. Great at holding the ball up. And devastating when it comes to finishing.

But above all else, Chelsea’s number 9 is such an intelligent footballer.

Just look at his movement in the build-up to his second goal against Aston Villa during Saturday night’s 3-0 win.

At every point in this video he is giving his teammates the opportunity to play a killer pass. When that ball doesn’t come, he quickly reacts and creates another opportunity.

And when the ball does come his way, he controls it dead with a killer first touch (silencing the idiots who claim his control is substandard), before rocketing a shot into the top bins.

What a player.

