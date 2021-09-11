(Video) Swearing Steve Bruce caught on camera hilariously summing up Man Utd vs Newcastle in two words

While fans and commentators alike were swanning over Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance after Manchester United homecoming on Saturday, Steve Bruce analysed the game from a different perspective.

Ronaldo stole the show with a brace as the Red Devils ran out as 4-1 winners in the Premier League fixture.

Newcastle scored a brilliant goal at Old Trafford courtesy of Javier Manquillo, but they also contributed to their own downfall.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was arguably at fault for both of Ronaldo’s strikes, although there is no question that the home side deserved to win on the balance of play.

Newcastle will surely not be the last team to be struck down by Ronaldo fever this season, but manager Bruce was in no mood for praise after the final whistle.

A TV camera captured Bruce as he stormed towards the tunnel and he appeared to mouth the words: “F***ing s****.”

It was not just Bruce’s words that made the moment funny, it was the deadpan look on his face as he delivered his simple verdict.

Newcastle have now played five matches in all competitions this season and they are yet to register a win.