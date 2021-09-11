West Ham linked with Preston North End teen who is also wanted by Everton

West Ham are interested in signing Preston North End starlet Lewis Leigh, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers are in a great place right now, having qualified for the Europa League last term.

David Moyes’ men look capable of challenging for European football once again this season. Though, it is very early days.

West Ham would be wrong to rest on their laurels during a strong period for the club and overlook potential opportunities to strengthen for the future.

If Football Insider’s information is correct, they have no intention of doing so, with Preston’s Lewis Leigh having been identified as a transfer target.

West Ham are reportedly keen on Preston teenager Lewis Leigh

Leigh, 17, is believed to have been scouted by West Ham on numerous occasions, leaving club staff impressed.

Everton are also mentioned as a potential suitor, meaning Leigh could soon have a big decision to make over his future.

Let’s wait and see if West Ham’s pursuit of the teenager proves fruitful.

