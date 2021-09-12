Arsenal consider Premier League & Ligue 1 managers to replace Arteta, both won trophies last season

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up two potential replacements for struggling manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners ended a poor run by beating Norwich City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium yesterday afternoon, but there’s no doubt Arteta will still be under pressure after failing to take this team forward.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, Arsenal now have two big names in their sights as they weigh up making a change in the dugout, with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers and Nice manager Christophe Galtier being looked at.

Rodgers has done fine work in his time in the Premier League, and lifted silverware last season by guiding Leicester to victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Galtier, meanwhile, stunned French football by leading Lille to the Ligue 1 title ahead of major favourites Paris Saint-Germain.

Galtier has since taken over at Nice, and one imagines Arsenal fans would be tempted to see what he could do with this group of players.

Rodgers could also be a popular choice due to his style of football, with the Northern Irishman often building stylish and attack-minded teams that should be better to watch than Arteta’s more functional tactics.