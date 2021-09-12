Arsenal could have another chance to make a significant transfer windfall come January.

Gunners midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles was heavily linked with a move away during the summer window.

In the end, Arsenal refused to allow the midfielder to leave, leading to an outburst from the midfielder on social media.

But since then, he has been brought back into the fold, starting the weekend’s 1-0 win over Norwich City, the Gunners’ first points of the season.

Maitland-Niles’ inclusion suggests he has a part to play under Mikel Arteta this season, but according to the latest reports from ESPN, Everton, who were the interested party in the summer, are expected to make a fresh move in January.

And that could give Arsenal the chance to make at least £14.4million, according to Transfermarkt.

Maitland-Niles could well go for more than that with the Daily Mail claiming that Arsenal wanted as much as £25million during the transfer window.

But that’s the valuation set by Transfermarkt, so it should be the very least Arsenal can expect to bring in.

MORE: The vital tackle that saved Arsenal’s win

There is plenty of time between now and January, however, so Maitland-Niles could well be convinced to stay should he get regular minutes.

If not, Arsenal can at least make the most of the money they could bring in, which would likely be more than they would receive next summer given Maitland-Niles is out of contract in 2023.