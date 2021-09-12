Video: Arsenal defender prevents almost-certain Norwich goal with VITAL late tackle

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes showed his quality with a superb tackle late on in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Norwich City.

The Gunners have endured a terrible start to the season and desperately needed the three points yesterday as they came up against fellow strugglers Norwich.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the all-important winning goal, but this challenge from Gabriel in the 89th minute was almost as important as a goal, as it looks like the Canaries were sure to score if he hadn’t been there to make the crucial intervention.

Watch below for this brilliant piece of defending that shows how much Arsenal have missed Gabriel at the start of this season…

89th minute, Pukki clean through on goal… that’s a match winning tackle from Gabriel Magalhães. ? pic.twitter.com/ij9ZzbXPpU — Max. ?? (@AFCMax9) September 12, 2021

A number of other players returned to action for Mikel Arteta’s side yesterday, with Thomas Partey another key player who’s now available again.

