Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe deleted a jokey Instagram message that perhaps didn’t go down too well after the Gunners finally got a Premier League win this season by beating Norwich City 1-0 yesterday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended their dreadful run at the start of this new campaign by finally picking up their first points and scoring their first goal in the league, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s winner against Norwich.

Some Arsenal fans jokingly chanted “we are staying up” at the Emirates Stadium as the team ground out an important result against another team near the bottom of the table, but Pepe perhaps misjudged the mood as he also used it in his Instagram post below…

MORE: Most expensive squads in Europe

This has since been deleted and replaced with the same picture, and a more standard caption stating: “Thank you Arsenal fans for all the support”.

You can see the revised version below…

Arsenal fans surely won’t be impressed with Pepe’s first post, especially as the Ivory Coast international has been one of the team’s most disappointing performers in recent times.

Having shone at former club Lille, big things were expected of Pepe at Arsenal, but the 26-year-old just hasn’t got going at all yet in his time in England.