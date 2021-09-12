Barcelona 2022-23 home and away kit pictures leaked online already

Barcelona already look to have decided on their kits for next season, with designs leaked to the reliable Footy Headlines.

See below for the images doing the rounds of the 2022-23 Barca home and away shirts, which look like a neat throwback to some classic designs of the past.

It’s been a while since we saw a genuinely top Barcelona shirt, with the club bizarrely switching to horizontal stripes and a chequered pattern in recent years, while it’s hard to even define this season’s experimental look.

This home shirt below, however, is much more traditionally Barca, and we think it’ll be a hit if this is what they go with…

The gold away kit is pretty decent too, with the design likely to bring back memories of Ronaldinho and co. in that great side in 2004-05.

You can see it below…

Let us know what you think in the comments!