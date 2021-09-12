Martin Braithwaite has suffered a potentially serious setback after solid displays from the forward so far this season, with AS reporting via Gerard Romero that the ace could be out for around three months.

It’s reported that Braithwaite, who has looked rejuvenated as he’s started all three of Barcelona’s matches so far this term, felt discomfort in his knee during the training session on Sunday.

Braithwaite kicked off the new campaign in excellent fashion as he scored a brace and contributed an assist in the 4-2 win against Real Sociedad.

It’s added that the 30-year-old could be sidelined for between three to four months after the setback, as the Dane was already struggling with an issue relating to his knee before Sunday’s worrying moment.

Braithwaite has not been an outcast or bit-part player for Ronald Koeman’s side so far in 21/22, starting all three of their encounters so far on the left-wing.

AS reiterate that the severity of the injury will not be confirmed until Barcelona release a medical statement.

After such a difficult time since joining Barcelona as an emergency signing in February 2020, it’s a real shame to see that Braithwaite could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines just as he’s proving his worth to the frontline.