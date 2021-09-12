Manchester City rival Liverpool for potential £80m transfer to replace club legend

Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham a top target in the near future.

The England international looks one of the most exciting prospects in Europe after a remarkable rise in the last couple of years, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be the subject of a big-money transfer at some point.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool have made him one of their priorities for next summer in a potential £80million deal, though Man City are also said to be one of the latest teams to join the race for his signature.

Bellingham is being eyed up by City as a long-term replacement for club legend Fernandinho, according to the Daily Star, with the 36-year-old Brazilian in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s certainly exciting to imagine what a talent like Bellingham could achieve under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, whose influence could undoubtedly turn the teenager into one of the world’s best players.

That would surely be good news for English football, with Bellingham already part of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad and sure to be one of the country’s most important players in years to come.

Liverpool would also do well to snap up Bellingham, however, as Jurgen Klopp could really do with a long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left on a free this summer.