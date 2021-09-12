(Video) Real Madrid’s £34.4m new boy Eduardo Camavinga scores six minutes into Los Blancos debut

Eduardo Camavinga scored just six minutes into his Real Madrid debut against Celta Vigo this evening.

Camavinga secured a move to Real Madrid at the tail end of the summer transfer window, following months of transfer speculation.

The 18-year-old is ranked among the most promising young players on the planet, hence the interest from Los Blancos, who forked out £34.4m to get the deal done, according to Sky Sports.

Camavinga has already began repaying that fee, having netted just a matter of minutes into his Real Madrid debut against Celta Vigo.

Luka Modric deserves a great amount of credit for the manner in which he drove from midfield to create the shooting opportunity. Camavinga did the easy part.

Regardless, you imagine this will be the first of many he scores in a Real Madrid shirt. Camavinga has the ability to be one of the very best in the business.

Playing alongside players of Modric’s calibre in Madrid will do him no harm at all. He’s learning from players who have done it all and won it all.

This could prove to be a very shrewd way for the club to invest a reported £34.4m, should Camavinga be able to fulfil his potential.