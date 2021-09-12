Craig Bellamy has walked away from his role as Anderlecht assistant to deal with depression.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool star has been with the Belgian side since leaving his role at Cardiff City’s academy in 2019.

He initially arrived to work with the club’s youngsters but later took an assistant role with the first team.

He has now decided to walk away from his Anderlecht role to deal with depression, and he has been supported by the club over his decision.

The club statement said how Bellamy “took a very difficult, but absolutely necessary decision concerning his health”.

The statement added: “Bellamy said goodbye to the players in the dressing room on Sunday afternoon after the 7-2 victory against KV Mechelen.

“His experience as a striker in the Premier League and his drive took our young squad to a higher level.

“Both coach Vincent Kompany and director of sports Peter Verbeke want to thank Bellamy explicitly for his efforts and show great understanding for Bellamy’s brave decision.”

MORE: Lineker defends Leeds star over horrific injury

Verbeke added as part of the statement: “The enormous energy Craig has given us all is priceless. It is therefore logical that we must give him all the time and rest he needs. The whole club stands firmly behind him in this difficult period.”

Bellamy will now take time out of the game in a bid to recover from depression, something he has battled in the past.